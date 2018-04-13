Tri Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Tri Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 262,651 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.51% of Tri Continental worth $7,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tri Continental by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 268,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 49,378 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Tri Continental by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 40,552 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Tri Continental by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Tri Continental by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 20,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new stake in Tri Continental during the 4th quarter valued at $532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

TY opened at $26.59 on Friday. Tri Continental Co. has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $28.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 21st.

In other news, Director Pamela G. Carlton acquired 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $32,655.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tri Continental

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

