Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, “Raytheon's share price outperformed the broader industry over the last one year. The company is one of the best-positioned large-cap defense players due to its non-platform centric focus. Due to its wide range of combat-proven defense products, the company continues to receive numerous orders from both Pentagon as well as foreign allies. Looking towards 2018 and beyond, Raytheon expects to witness continued growth and strong demand for the areas of counter-insurgency, counter-terrorism and deterrence. However, factors like tough competition and political uncertainty continue to be major headwinds for Raytheon. Moreover, the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 had an unfavorable $171 million provisional tax related impact on the company's bottom line. Further, its sales from sales from international markets are subject to country-specific risk related to regime change.”

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RTN. Wells Fargo restated an outperform rating and issued a $202.00 price target (up from $195.00) on shares of Raytheon in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase cut shares of Raytheon from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $235.00 price target on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $219.36.

Shares of Raytheon stock opened at $220.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $150.90 and a 1 year high of $222.82. The stock has a market cap of $62,926.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.01. Raytheon had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.8675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 10th. This is a boost from Raytheon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.54%.

In other Raytheon news, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy sold 44,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.90, for a total transaction of $9,667,570.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 138,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,867,390.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rebecca R. Rhoads sold 12,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.09, for a total transaction of $2,556,532.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,570,755.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,866 shares of company stock valued at $22,730,714 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Raytheon by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Lau Associates LLC raised its position in Raytheon by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Lau Associates LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in Raytheon by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Raytheon by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in Raytheon by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 15,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company is a technology company, which specializes in defense and other government markets. The Company develops integrated products, services and solutions in various markets, including sensing; effects; command, control, communications, computers, cyber and intelligence; mission support, and cybersecurity.

