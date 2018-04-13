Real Matters Inc (REAL) Director Jr. Nicholas Reyland Liuzza Acquires 12,000 Shares

Real Matters Inc (TSE:REAL) Director Jr. Nicholas Reyland Liuzza purchased 12,000 shares of Real Matters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.19 per share, with a total value of C$86,280.00.

Shares of REAL stock opened at C$7.05 on Friday. Real Matters Inc has a 52 week low of C$6.80 and a 52 week high of C$15.00.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc develops and provides network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity mortgage origination transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

