Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ocado Group (OCDO)

Ocado Group (LON: OCDO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/21/2018 – Ocado Group was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 540 ($7.46) price target on the stock.

3/20/2018 – Ocado Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 570 ($7.88) price target on the stock.

3/20/2018 – Ocado Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 650 ($8.98) price target on the stock.

3/16/2018 – Ocado Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

2/26/2018 – Ocado Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 570 ($7.88) price target on the stock.

2/20/2018 – Ocado Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 570 ($7.88) price target on the stock.

2/16/2018 – Ocado Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup. They now have a GBX 585 ($8.08) price target on the stock.

2/14/2018 – Ocado Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 525 ($7.25) to GBX 475 ($6.56). They now have a “sector performer” rating on the stock.

2/14/2018 – Ocado Group had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 520 ($7.18) to GBX 570 ($7.88). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2018 – Ocado Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs from GBX 560 ($7.74) to GBX 540 ($7.46). They now have a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2018 – Ocado Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 200 ($2.76) price target on the stock.

2/7/2018 – Ocado Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/7/2018 – Ocado Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 520 ($7.18) price target on the stock.

2/7/2018 – Ocado Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 600 ($8.29) price target on the stock.

2/7/2018 – Ocado Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup. They now have a GBX 400 ($5.53) price target on the stock.

2/6/2018 – Ocado Group had its “not rated” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/1/2018 – Ocado Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 520 ($7.18) price target on the stock.

1/29/2018 – Ocado Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 480 ($6.63) to GBX 600 ($8.29). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2018 – Ocado Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 320 ($4.42) to GBX 525 ($7.25). They now have a “sector performer” rating on the stock.

1/25/2018 – Ocado Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 380 ($5.25) to GBX 545 ($7.53). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2018 – Ocado Group had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs from GBX 445 ($6.15) to GBX 560 ($7.74). They now have a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2018 – Ocado Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 480 ($6.63) price target on the stock.

1/22/2018 – Ocado Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 600 ($8.29) price target on the stock.

Shares of OCDO stock traded down GBX 18.20 ($0.25) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 550 ($7.60). 2,414,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,950,000. The company has a market cap of $3,890.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23,750.00. Ocado Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 233.10 ($3.22) and a one year high of GBX 603.20 ($8.33).

In other news, insider Tim Steiner sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 540 ($7.46), for a total value of £24,300,000 ($33,572,810.17). Insiders bought a total of 93 shares of company stock worth $45,179 in the last ninety days.

Ocado Group plc is a United Kingdom-based online grocery retailer. The Company’s principal activities are grocery retailing and the development and monetization of Intellectual Property (IP) and technology used for the online retailing, logistics and distribution of grocery and consumer goods, derived from the United Kingdom.

