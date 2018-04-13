Reckitt Benckiser Group’s (LON:RB) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 28th.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase set a GBX 7,500 ($106.01) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,000 ($113.07) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup set a GBX 7,900 ($111.66) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,900 ($111.66) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,250 ($116.61) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 7,164.78 ($101.27).

Shares of RB stock opened at GBX 6,036 ($85.31) on Wednesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,562 ($78.61) and a one year high of GBX 8,110.43 ($114.64).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc is a manufacturer and marketer of health, hygiene and home products. The Company’s segments include ENA and DvM. The ENA segment consists of Europe, Russia/Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Israel, North America, Australia and New Zealand. The DvM segment consists of North Africa, Middle East (excluding Israel) and Turkey, Africa, South Asia, North Asia, Latin America, Japan, Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

