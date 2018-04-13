Credit Suisse Group Raises Red Hat Software (RHT) Price Target to $150.00

Red Hat Software (NYSE:RHT) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, March 27th. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the open-source software company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RHT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Hat Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Red Hat Software in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nomura initiated coverage on Red Hat Software in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Red Hat Software from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Red Hat Software from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.82.

RHT stock opened at $159.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $27,745.42, a P/E ratio of 69.22, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.07. Red Hat Software has a 12-month low of $84.16 and a 12-month high of $167.36.

Red Hat Software (NYSE:RHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 26th. The open-source software company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.87 million. Red Hat Software had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. research analysts expect that Red Hat Software will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Red Hat Software news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 5,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total transaction of $698,397.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,639,694.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arun Oberoi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.58, for a total value of $2,303,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,435,106.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,186 shares of company stock valued at $4,879,717. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Red Hat Software by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,201 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Red Hat Software by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 29,491 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Red Hat Software by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,593 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Red Hat Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Red Hat Software by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 74,065 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Credit Suisse Group Raises Red Hat Software (RHT) Price Target to $150.00” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/red-hat-rht-pt-raised-to-150-00-at-credit-suisse-group-updated-updated.html.

About Red Hat Software

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Red Hat Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Hat Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.