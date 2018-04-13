Red Lion Hotels (RLH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $38.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.10 million. Red Lion Hotels had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a net margin of 0.33%.

Shares of Red Lion Hotels stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. Red Lion Hotels has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

RLH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Red Lion Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.75 target price on shares of Red Lion Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Red Lion Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Red Lion Hotels stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.84% of Red Lion Hotels worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Lion Hotels Company Profile

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, a hospitality and leisure company, owns, manages, and franchises hotels under its Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotel, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, and Settle Inn & Suites brands primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Franchised Hotels, Company Operated Hotels, and Entertainment.

