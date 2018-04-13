RED MWAT (CRYPTO:MWAT) Price Tops $0.0601 on Exchanges

RED MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 3:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last seven days, RED MWAT has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. RED MWAT has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $329,707.00 worth of RED MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED MWAT token can now be purchased for about $0.0601 or 0.00000564 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, ForkDelta, Kucoin and Lykke Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008036 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003037 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.33 or 0.00828293 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00017395 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012643 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00042052 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00164483 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00059069 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About RED MWAT

RED MWAT launched on December 16th, 2017. RED MWAT’s total supply is 470,000,000 tokens. RED MWAT’s official Twitter account is @RestartEnergyio. The official website for RED MWAT is restartenergy.io. The Reddit community for RED MWAT is /r/RestartEnergy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling RED MWAT

RED MWAT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ForkDelta, Kucoin, IDEX and Lykke Exchange. It is not presently possible to buy RED MWAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED MWAT must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED MWAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

