Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 512,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,481 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.73% of First Bancorp worth $18,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $423,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,279,000. Finally, Seidman Lawrence B bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $12,797,000. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Bancorp stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.47. 46,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,615. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $1,076.95, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $41.76.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $63.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.12 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 20.32%. equities analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

In other news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $83,362.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,289.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FBNC. BidaskClub raised First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

WARNING: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/renaissance-technologies-llc-buys-69481-shares-of-first-bancorp-fbnc-updated-updated.html.

First Bancorp Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.