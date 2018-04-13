Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stake in Advanced Disposal (ADSW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Advanced Disposal (NYSE:ADSW) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 741,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.84% of Advanced Disposal worth $17,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal by 21.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,298,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,751,000 after buying an additional 404,308 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Disposal by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 743,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,800,000 after purchasing an additional 389,049 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Advanced Disposal in the third quarter valued at about $8,283,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Disposal by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,314,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,400,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Disposal in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,554,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADSW. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Advanced Disposal in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Disposal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, UBS reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Advanced Disposal in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE ADSW opened at $22.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1,985.24, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.57. Advanced Disposal has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $25.71.

Advanced Disposal (NYSE:ADSW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $384.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.30 million. Advanced Disposal had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Disposal will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Disposal news, CFO Steven R. Carn sold 18,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $409,158.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,536,331.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven R. Carn sold 15,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $341,090.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,507.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,166. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Disposal Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. It is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. The company also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

