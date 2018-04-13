Ducommun Incorporated (DCO) Position Trimmed by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 626,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.53% of Ducommun worth $17,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in Ducommun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,580,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in Ducommun by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 698,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,858,000 after purchasing an additional 64,905 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ducommun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 33,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 26,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ducommun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Ducommun from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Ducommun from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

Shares of Ducommun stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $341.69, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.65. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.06 and a 12 month high of $35.58.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $142.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.23 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ducommun news, Director Anthony J. Reardon sold 20,000 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $616,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,463.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Profile

Ducommun Incorporated is a global provider of engineering and manufacturing services for various products and failure applications used primarily in the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical and other industries. The Company is a solution-based provider, offering a range of value-added products and services in its primary businesses of electronics, structures and integrated solutions.

