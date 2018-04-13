ReNeuron (RNUGF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

ReNeuron (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, March 29th. The firm currently has a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.95% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ReNeuron Group plc is involved in the development of cell-based therapies. Its therapeutic candidate is CTX stem cell therapy for the treatment of patients left disabled by the effects of a stroke which are in clinical development phase. ReNeuron Group plc is headquartered in Pencoed, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of ReNeuron stock opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.61 and a P/E ratio of -1.22. ReNeuron has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $1.35.

ReNeuron Company Profile

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is CTX stem cell therapy, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients left disabled by the effects of a stroke, as well as that has been completed Phase I clinical trial to treat critical limb ischaemia, a side effect of diabetes.

