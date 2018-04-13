Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Northfield Bancorp (NFBK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ: NFBK):

3/29/2018 – Northfield Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NORTHFIELD Building Loan and Savings Association in the village of Mariners Harbor, Town of Northfield, County of Richmond, by a group of Staten Islanders for the purpose of rendering mutual aid to each other, and to those who shall hereafter be associated with us. “

3/26/2018 – Northfield Bancorp had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sandler O’Neill. They now have a $16.50 price target on the stock.

3/13/2018 – Northfield Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2018 – Northfield Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/2/2018 – Northfield Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/27/2018 – Northfield Bancorp had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $18.50 price target on the stock.

2/24/2018 – Northfield Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/23/2018 – Northfield Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2018 – Northfield Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/9/2018 – Northfield Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/8/2018 – Northfield Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2018 – Northfield Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/30/2018 – Northfield Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ NFBK) opened at $15.65 on Thursday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $760.42, a PE ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $30.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 5,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,611.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Klein sold 7,500 shares of Northfield Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $127,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,738,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,425,744. 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northfield Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Northfield Bancorp by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 44,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Northfield Bancorp by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 51,774 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Northfield Bancorp by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 17,677 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Northfield Bancorp by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 10,495 shares during the period. 53.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company for Northfield Bank (the Bank). Northfield Bank’s principal business consists of originating commercial real estate loans and multifamily real estate loans, purchasing investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as depositing funds in other financial institutions.

