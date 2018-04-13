Brokers Set Expectations for Agenus Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (AGEN)

Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Agenus in a report released on Friday, March 16th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Group analyst B. Amin expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.73) for the year.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million. Agenus’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agenus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.81.

Agenus stock opened at $4.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Agenus has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $6.19.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agenus by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 258,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 65,270 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Agenus by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Agenus by 511.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 88,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 74,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agenus by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 941,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 37,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc (Agenus) is an immuno-oncology (I-O) company. The Company focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body’s immune system to fight cancer. It is developing a I-O portfolio driven by platforms and programs, such as antibody discovery platforms, including Retrocyte Display, SECANT yeast display and phage display technologies designed to produce human antibodies; antibody candidate programs, including checkpoint modulator (CPM) programs; vaccine programs, including Prophage, AutoSynVax and PhosPhoSynVax, and saponin-based vaccine adjuvants, principally QS-21 Stimulon adjuvant (QS-21 Stimulon).

