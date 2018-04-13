Critical Survey: HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM) & Restoration Robotics (HAIR)

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ: HTGM) and Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HTG Molecular Diagnostics and Restoration Robotics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HTG Molecular Diagnostics $14.76 million 6.59 -$18.96 million ($1.79) -1.92 Restoration Robotics $21.30 million 6.92 -$17.84 million ($2.50) -2.04

Restoration Robotics has higher revenue and earnings than HTG Molecular Diagnostics. Restoration Robotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HTG Molecular Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares HTG Molecular Diagnostics and Restoration Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HTG Molecular Diagnostics -128.46% N/A -109.14% Restoration Robotics N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.3% of HTG Molecular Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of Restoration Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of HTG Molecular Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for HTG Molecular Diagnostics and Restoration Robotics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HTG Molecular Diagnostics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Restoration Robotics 0 0 2 0 3.00

HTG Molecular Diagnostics currently has a consensus target price of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 94.36%. Restoration Robotics has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 106.29%. Given Restoration Robotics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Restoration Robotics is more favorable than HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

Summary

Restoration Robotics beats HTG Molecular Diagnostics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. is a commercial-stage company that develops and markets a technology platform to facilitate the routine use of complex molecular profiling. The Company’s HTG Edge and HTG EdgeSeq platforms, consisting of instrumentation, consumables and software analytics, are used in sample profiling applications, including tumor profiling, molecular diagnostic testing and biomarker development. The Company’s HTG Edge and HTG EdgeSeq platforms automate the molecular profiling of genes and gene activity using its nuclease protection chemistry on a range of biological samples. The Company’s HTG EdgeSeq chemistry, together with its HTG Edge or HTG EdgeSeq instrumentation and software, automates and adapts its nuclease protection chemistry to enable analysis using next generation sequencing (NGS) instrumentation. The HTG EdgeSeq system utilizes substantially the same sample preparation reagents as its original chemistry, but allows for read out on an NGS instrument.

Restoration Robotics Company Profile

Restoration Robotics, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites. Its system includes the ARTAS Hair Studio application, an interactive three-dimensional patient consultation tool that enables a physician to create a simulated hair transplant model for use in patient consultations. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

