Contrasting Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) & Its Rivals

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS: DIIBF) is one of 3 public companies in the “Wood household furniture” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Dorel Industries to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dorel Industries and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dorel Industries $2.58 billion $30.58 million N/A Dorel Industries Competitors $1.26 billion $28.34 million 16.93

Dorel Industries has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Dorel Industries and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorel Industries 1.19% 6.46% 3.13% Dorel Industries Competitors 3.05% 8.21% 5.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Dorel Industries and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorel Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Dorel Industries Competitors 10 78 25 4 2.20

As a group, “Wood household furniture” companies have a potential upside of 18.45%. Given Dorel Industries’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dorel Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of Dorel Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of shares of all “Wood household furniture” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of shares of all “Wood household furniture” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Dorel Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. As a group, “Wood household furniture” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out 39.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Dorel Industries has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorel Industries’ rivals have a beta of 1.03, suggesting that their average share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dorel Industries rivals beat Dorel Industries on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Dorel Juvenile, Dorel Sports, and Dorel Home. The Dorel Juvenile segment engages in the design, sourcing, manufacturing, distribution, and retail of children's accessories, which include infant car seats, strollers, high chairs, and infant health and safety aids. This segment markets its products under the Safety 1st, Quinny, Maxi-Cosi, Tiny Love, Cosco, Bébé Confort, Infanti, Voyage, and Mother's Choice brands. The Dorel Sports segment offers recreational and leisure products, and accessories comprising bicycles, jogging strollers, scooters, and other recreational products under the Cannondale, Schwinn, GT, Mongoose, Caloi, Roadmaster, Iron Horse, and SUGOI brand names. The Dorel Home segment provides ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings that consist of metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stools, ladders, and other imported furniture items. This segment markets its products under the Ameriwood, Altra, System Build, Ridgewood, DHP, Dorel Fine Furniture, Dorel Living, Signature Sleep, Baby Relax, and Cosco brands. The company sells its products to mass merchant discount chains, department stores, club format outlets, and hardware/home centers; Internet retailers, such as Walmart.com and Amazon; independent boutiques and juvenile specialty stores; and sporting goods chains. It also owns and operates 110 retail stores in Chile and Peru, as well as various factory outlet retail locations in Europe and Australia. The company was formerly known as Dorel Co. Ltd. and changed its name to Dorel Industries Inc. in May 1987. Dorel Industries Inc. was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Westmount, Canada.

