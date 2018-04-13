Contrasting Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) and Its Rivals

Lawson Products (NASDAQ: LAWS) is one of 5 publicly-traded companies in the “Machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Lawson Products to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Lawson Products has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lawson Products’ competitors have a beta of 0.93, meaning that their average stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lawson Products and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lawson Products 9.70% 5.31% 2.59% Lawson Products Competitors 9.69% 11.82% 5.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lawson Products and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lawson Products 0 1 1 0 2.50 Lawson Products Competitors 25 74 84 1 2.33

Lawson Products currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.05%. As a group, “Machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential downside of 2.09%. Given Lawson Products’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Lawson Products is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lawson Products and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lawson Products $305.91 million $29.68 million 49.41 Lawson Products Competitors $1.02 billion $57.34 million 28.05

Lawson Products’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lawson Products. Lawson Products is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.8% of Lawson Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.6% of shares of all “Machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Lawson Products shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lawson Products competitors beat Lawson Products on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc. distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products. It serves customers operating in the automotive repair, commercial vehicle maintenance, government, manufacturing, food processing, distribution, construction, oil and gas, mining, wholesale, service, and other industries. The company sells its products through sales representatives, as well as directly from its Website or through fax or phone. Lawson Products, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.