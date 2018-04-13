Comparing Murphy USA (MUSA) and Its Peers

Murphy USA (NYSE: MUSA) is one of 20 public companies in the “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Murphy USA to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Murphy USA and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy USA $12.83 billion $245.26 million 15.80 Murphy USA Competitors $8.01 billion $220.42 million 12.39

Murphy USA has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Murphy USA is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Murphy USA and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy USA 1.91% 22.69% 7.08% Murphy USA Competitors 3.22% 33.52% 3.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Murphy USA and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy USA 1 4 1 0 2.00 Murphy USA Competitors 115 613 664 28 2.43

Murphy USA currently has a consensus target price of $85.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.56%. As a group, “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies have a potential upside of 16.76%. Given Murphy USA’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Murphy USA is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Murphy USA has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Murphy USA’s peers have a beta of 9.98, meaning that their average share price is 898% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.2% of Murphy USA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.7% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Murphy USA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Murphy USA peers beat Murphy USA on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc. operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of January 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,446 retail stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States. Murphy USA Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.