Critical Comparison: SAExploration (SAEX) and Its Peers

SAExploration (NASDAQ: SAEX) is one of 19 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & gas exploration services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare SAExploration to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.7% of SAExploration shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of shares of all “Oil & gas exploration services” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of SAExploration shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of shares of all “Oil & gas exploration services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

SAExploration has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SAExploration’s competitors have a beta of 1.81, meaning that their average share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SAExploration and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SAExploration $127.02 million -$40.75 million N/A SAExploration Competitors $22.56 billion $1.29 billion -9.33

SAExploration’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SAExploration.

Profitability

This table compares SAExploration and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAExploration -32.09% -176.24% -23.61% SAExploration Competitors -13.70% -43.65% -8.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SAExploration and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAExploration 0 0 0 0 N/A SAExploration Competitors 58 172 218 7 2.38

As a group, “Oil & gas exploration services” companies have a potential upside of 25.90%. Given SAExploration’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SAExploration has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

SAExploration competitors beat SAExploration on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About SAExploration

SAExploration Holdings, Inc., an oilfield services company, provides seismic data acquisition and logistical support services in Alaska, Canada, South America, West Africa, and Southeast Asia. Its seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp service, survey, drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field data processing. The company acquires 2D, 3D, time-lapse 4D, and multi-component seismic data on land, in transition zones between land and water, and in offshore in depths reaching 3,000 meters. It operates crews that utilize approximately 27,500 owned land and marine seismic data acquisition equipment and other leased equipment. It serves oil companies, national oil companies, independent oil and gas exploration, and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

