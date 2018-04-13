Analyzing STR (STRI) and Its Peers

STR (OTCMKTS: STRI) is one of 6 publicly-traded companies in the “Unsupported plastics film & sheet” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare STR to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.1% of shares of all “Unsupported plastics film & sheet” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of STR shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of shares of all “Unsupported plastics film & sheet” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

STR has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STR’s competitors have a beta of 1.12, indicating that their average stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for STR and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STR 0 0 0 0 N/A STR Competitors 5 23 18 0 2.28

As a group, “Unsupported plastics film & sheet” companies have a potential downside of 0.71%. Given STR’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe STR has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares STR and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio STR $13.54 million -$5.10 million N/A STR Competitors $100.99 million $5.40 million 30.92

STR’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than STR.

Profitability

This table compares STR and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STR -37.72% -17.99% -15.04% STR Competitors -15.37% -8.24% -3.92%

Summary

STR competitors beat STR on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About STR

STR Holdings, Inc. is a holding company. The Company is a provider of encapsulants to the solar industry. Encapsulant is a component used to protect solar cells and hold solar modules together. The Company has developed ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA)-based encapsulants for use in commercial solar module manufacturing. The Company’s encapsulant formulations offer a range of properties and processing attributes, including various curing times and temperatures that align with the requirements of its customers’ individual lamination processes and module constructions. The Company’s formulations can be used in both crystalline silicon and thin-film modules. The Company operates production facilities in Llanera, Asturias, Spain and Shajiabang, Changshu, Jiangsu Province, China. It has a total annual production capacity of approximately 5.1 gigawatts. Its customers are solar module manufacturers located mainly in North America, Europe and Asia.

