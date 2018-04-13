Syneos Health (SYNH) and Capital Senior Living (CSU) Head to Head Review

Capital Senior Living (NYSE: CSU) and Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Capital Senior Living and Syneos Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Senior Living -9.46% -9.79% -0.73% Syneos Health -5.18% 10.78% 4.22%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Capital Senior Living and Syneos Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Senior Living $467.00 million 0.69 -$44.16 million ($0.29) -36.55 Syneos Health $2.67 billion 1.47 -$138.46 million $1.94 19.38

Capital Senior Living has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Syneos Health. Capital Senior Living is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Syneos Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Capital Senior Living and Syneos Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Senior Living 0 1 0 0 2.00 Syneos Health 0 3 7 0 2.70

Capital Senior Living currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.64%. Syneos Health has a consensus target price of $50.88, indicating a potential upside of 35.31%. Given Syneos Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Syneos Health is more favorable than Capital Senior Living.

Volatility & Risk

Capital Senior Living has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Syneos Health has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.7% of Capital Senior Living shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Capital Senior Living shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Syneos Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Syneos Health beats Capital Senior Living on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capital Senior Living Company Profile

Capital Senior Living Corporation owns, operates, develops, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent and assisted living, and home care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as ongoing exercise and fitness classes. The company's assisted living services consist of personal care services, such as assistance with activities of daily living (ADLs), including ambulation, bathing, dressing, eating, grooming, personal hygiene, and monitoring or assistance with medications; support services comprising meals, assistance with social and recreational activities, laundry, general housekeeping, maintenance, and transportation services; and supplemental services consisting of extra transportation, personal maintenance, extra laundry, and special care services for residents with various forms of dementia. In addition, it offers home care services through third-party providers. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 129 senior housing communities in 23 states with an aggregate capacity of approximately 16,500 residents, including 83 senior housing communities and 46 leased senior housing communities. Capital Senior Living Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc., formerly INC Research Holdings, Inc., is a global contract research organization (CRO). The Company focuses on Phase I to Phase IV clinical development services for the biopharmaceutical and medical device industries. The Company operates through two segments: Clinical Development Services and Phase I Services. The Company’s Clinical Development Services segment offers a range of clinical development services, including full-service global studies, as well as ancillary services, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, study reports to assist customers with their drug development process, quality assurance audits and specialized consulting services. The Phase I Services segment focuses on clinical development services for Phase I trials, which include scientific exploratory medicine, first-in-human studies through proof-of-concept stages and support for Phase I studies in established compounds.

