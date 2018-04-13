Analyzing United Insurance (UIHC) & Radian Group (RDN)

Radian Group (NYSE: RDN) and United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.5% of Radian Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of United Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Radian Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of United Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Radian Group and United Insurance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radian Group $1.22 billion 2.87 $121.08 million $1.82 8.93 United Insurance $654.42 million 1.20 $10.14 million $0.93 19.80

Radian Group has higher revenue and earnings than United Insurance. Radian Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Insurance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Radian Group has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Insurance has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Radian Group and United Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radian Group 9.91% 13.53% 6.84% United Insurance 1.55% 7.67% 1.98%

Dividends

Radian Group pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. United Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Radian Group pays out 0.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Insurance pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Radian Group and United Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Radian Group 0 4 7 0 2.64 United Insurance 0 1 2 0 2.67

Radian Group currently has a consensus price target of $24.53, suggesting a potential upside of 50.94%. United Insurance has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.07%. Given Radian Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Radian Group is more favorable than United Insurance.

Summary

Radian Group beats United Insurance on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions; and primary mortgage insurance coverage on residential first-lien mortgage loans. This segment primarily serves mortgage bankers, commercial banks, savings institutions, credit unions and community banks. The Services segment offers mortgage services, including transaction management services, such as loan review, residential mortgage-backed securities securitization and distressed asset reviews, servicer and loan surveillance, and underwriting; and real estate services comprising real estate owned asset management, review and valuation services related to single family rental properties, real estate valuation services, and real estate brokerage services, as well as title and settlement services that include title search, settlement, and closing services. This segment provides its mortgage and real estate services to mortgage lenders, financial institutions, mortgage and real estate investors, government entities, and others. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. It offers single-family homeowners, dwelling fire, renters, condominium unit owners, and commercial residential insurance policies, as well as federal flood, equipment breakdown, and identity theft insurance policies. The company markets and distributes its products through a network of independent agencies in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Texas. United Insurance Holdings Corp. is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

