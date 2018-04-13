Revolution Bars Group (RBG) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.65

Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) declared a dividend on Friday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of RBG stock traded up GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 146.50 ($2.07). 146,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,128. Revolution Bars Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 99 ($1.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 233 ($3.29).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RBG shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.83) target price on shares of Revolution Bars Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.39) target price on shares of Revolution Bars Group in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.97) target price on shares of Revolution Bars Group in a research note on Friday, March 2nd.

About Revolution Bars Group

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city high streets across the United Kingdom. Its bars offer food and drinks. The company operates 69 bars, including 55 bars under the Revolution and 14 under the Revolución de Cuba brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

