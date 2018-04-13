RH (RH) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price cut by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $118.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday, March 28th, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of RH in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Raymond James Financial raised RH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS raised RH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on RH from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.99.

Shares of RH stock opened at $86.73 on Wednesday. RH has a fifty-two week low of $41.52 and a fifty-two week high of $109.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,872.08, a PE ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -148.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. RH had a return on equity of 65.66% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $670.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 11,100 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.46, for a total value of $1,059,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,262.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Boone sold 25,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $2,388,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,306 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,595.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/rh-rh-given-new-100-00-price-target-at-telsey-advisory-group-updated-updated.html.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. It provides its products through its retail galleries and Source Books, as well as online through rh.com, rhmodern.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and waterworks.com Websites.

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.