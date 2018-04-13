Ricardo’s (RCDO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Ricardo (LON:RCDO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, April 3rd.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,130 ($15.97) price objective on shares of Ricardo in a research report on Monday, March 5th.

LON RCDO opened at GBX 953.20 ($13.47) on Tuesday. Ricardo has a one year low of GBX 691 ($9.77) and a one year high of GBX 1,028.18 ($14.53).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were given a GBX 5.75 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 0.59%.

Ricardo Company Profile

Ricardo plc is a holding company engaged in engineering and strategic, technical and environmental consultancy business. The Company’s operating segments include Technical Consulting and Performance Products. Its Technical Consulting segment is engaged in the delivery of engineering programs and technology projects, together with environmental and management consultancy services.

