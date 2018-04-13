Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 4,000 Price Target at UBS

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) has been given a GBX 4,000 ($56.54) price objective by stock analysts at UBS in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 28th, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($59.36) target price on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($63.60) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rio Tinto to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,050 ($57.24) price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($56.54) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Macquarie set a GBX 4,900 ($69.26) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,140.79 ($58.53).

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 3,750 ($53.00) on Wednesday. Rio Tinto has a one year low of GBX 2,882.50 ($40.74) and a one year high of GBX 4,226.56 ($59.74).

In related news, insider Christopher Lynch sold 9,505 shares of Rio Tinto stock in a transaction on Monday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,072 ($57.55), for a total value of £387,043.60 ($547,058.09). Also, insider Simon Henry bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,713 ($52.48) per share, for a total transaction of £18,565 ($26,240.28).

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals (borates, titanium dioxide, and salt), iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

