Rio Tinto’s (LON:RIO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 6th. They currently have a GBX 4,600 ($65.02) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase set a GBX 4,200 ($59.36) target price on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 3,900 ($55.12) target price on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. UBS set a GBX 4,000 ($56.54) target price on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($60.78) target price on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,140.79 ($58.53).

RIO stock opened at GBX 3,816.50 ($53.94) on Friday. Rio Tinto has a 1 year low of GBX 2,882.50 ($40.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,226.56 ($59.74).

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Simon Henry purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,713 ($52.48) per share, for a total transaction of £18,565 ($26,240.28). Also, insider Christopher Lynch sold 9,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,072 ($57.55), for a total transaction of £387,043.60 ($547,058.09).

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals (borates, titanium dioxide, and salt), iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

