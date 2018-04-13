RLI (NYSE:RLI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLI (NYSE:RLI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, “Shares of RLI Corp have underperformed the industry in a year. The company has also seen its Zacks Consensus estimate move south in the last 60 days. Exposure to catastrophe loss and escalating expenses raise concerns. Net margin has been contracting over the last five years. Nonetheless, RLI Corp. is one of the industry’s most profitable P&C writers with an impressive track record of underwriting profits in 37 of the past 41 years (particularly the last 22 years). Its ability to consistently increase dividend, announce special dividends, maintain combined ratios at favorable levels as well as boast a solid capital position are other positives. Continuous strategic investments to fortify Casualty segment bode well. The company also remains focused on strengthening its underwriting results and has decided to drop the underperforming products from the property business.”

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of RLI in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. RLI presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Shares of NYSE:RLI traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.16. 105,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,615. The firm has a market cap of $2,775.93, a PE ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 1.23. RLI has a 12-month low of $50.34 and a 12-month high of $65.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $202.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.85 million. RLI had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 8.21%. equities research analysts predict that RLI will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. RLI’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

In related news, VP Aaron Paul Diefenthaler sold 900 shares of RLI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $58,293.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 5,000 shares of RLI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $326,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $588,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,913 shares of company stock worth $447,413. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of RLI by 172.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 17,358 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in RLI by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in RLI by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in RLI by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 610,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,058,000 after purchasing an additional 80,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in RLI by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RLI

RLI Corp. is a specialty insurance company. The Company underwrites selected property and casualty insurance through subsidiaries, as well as offers insurance coverages in both the specialty admitted, and excess and surplus markets. It operates through Casualty, Property and Surety segments. Its Casualty segment consists of commercial and personal umbrella, general liability, commercial transportation, professional services, small commercial, executive products, medical professional liability and other casualty businesses.

