Teachers Advisors LLC Has $18.08 Million Holdings in Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI)

Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,979 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Robert Half International worth $18,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 47,875.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RHI stock opened at $58.92 on Friday. Robert Half International has a 1 year low of $42.92 and a 1 year high of $60.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7,367.47, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.18.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Robert Half International will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.08%.

In other news, CEO Harold M. Messmer, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $5,806,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $11,543,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 499,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,139,965.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 457,247 shares of company stock valued at $25,936,679. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Robert Half International to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.20.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

