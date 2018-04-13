Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Cut to $210.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Monday, March 26th, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Vetr raised Facebook from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $202.09 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Facebook to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Facebook from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $209.94.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $163.87 on Monday. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $139.33 and a fifty-two week high of $195.32. The firm has a market cap of $479,441.19, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The social networking company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.24. Facebook had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 39.16%. The business had revenue of $12.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. equities analysts forecast that Facebook will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 220,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.62, for a total transaction of $38,636,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David B. Fischer sold 5,587 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total value of $1,048,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,812,678 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,584,853. 17.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 283.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,888,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,794,857,000 after buying an additional 8,788,743 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 16,822.1% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 6,137,138 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after buying an additional 6,100,871 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,530,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $24,538,895,000 after buying an additional 5,151,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,170,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,793,297,000 after buying an additional 5,107,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP increased its position in shares of Facebook by 229.7% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 4,258,885 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $215,130,000 after buying an additional 2,966,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

