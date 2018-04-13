Roche (ROG) Given a CHF 300 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase Analysts

Roche (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 300 price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase in a report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.61% from the company’s current price.

ROG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 236 target price on shares of Roche and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs set a CHF 325 target price on shares of Roche and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays set a CHF 295 target price on shares of Roche and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 264 target price on shares of Roche and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 250 target price on shares of Roche and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roche currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 253.30.

Shares of VTX:ROG opened at CHF 219.60 on Friday. Roche has a twelve month low of CHF 214.30 and a twelve month high of CHF 273.

About Roche

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company's Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense.

