Rosetta Genomics (ROSG) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about Rosetta Genomics (NASDAQ:ROSG) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Rosetta Genomics earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the medical research company an impact score of 43.9456230837186 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of ROSG stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. Rosetta Genomics has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $3.29.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Rosetta Genomics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barrington Research lowered Rosetta Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

In other Rosetta Genomics news, major shareholder Healthcare Master Fund Sabby acquired 119,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.42 per share, for a total transaction of $50,299.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Rosetta Genomics

Rosetta Genomics Ltd. is engaged in developing and commercializing new diagnostic tests-based on various genomics markers, including deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), micro ribonucleic acid (microRNA) and protein biomarkers and using various technologies, including, Quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR), microarrays, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) and Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH).

