Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Rosetta Stone earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the software maker an impact score of 46.2602630776115 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Shares of RST stock opened at $13.17 on Friday. Rosetta Stone has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $14.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $299.26, a P/E ratio of -57.26 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rosetta Stone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Rosetta Stone from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Rosetta Stone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Rosetta Stone in a report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In other news, insider M. Sean Hartford sold 8,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $120,789.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,774.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/rosetta-stone-rst-earns-news-sentiment-score-of-0-14-updated-updated.html.

About Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone Inc (Rosetta Stone) offers personalized language and reading programs. The Company’s solutions are used by schools, businesses, government organizations and individuals around the world. Its segments include Enterprise & Education, which derives revenues from sales to educational institutions, corporations and government agencies worldwide, and Consumer, which derives revenue from sales to individuals and retail partners.

Receive News & Ratings for Rosetta Stone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosetta Stone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.