Boohoo.com (LON:BOO) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 160 ($2.26) to GBX 125 ($1.77) in a research note released on Wednesday, April 4th. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BOO. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.24) target price on shares of Boohoo.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Investec reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.82) target price on shares of Boohoo.com in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Boohoo.com in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.96) target price on shares of Boohoo.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.24) price target on shares of Boohoo.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 246 ($3.48).

BOO opened at GBX 153.10 ($2.16) on Wednesday. Boohoo.com has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.89 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 328.93 ($4.65).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Boohoo.com (LON:BOO) Given New GBX 125 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/royal-bank-of-canada-lowers-boohoo-com-boo-price-target-to-gbx-125-updated.html.

About Boohoo.com

boohoo.com plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, women, and children.

Receive News & Ratings for Boohoo.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boohoo.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.