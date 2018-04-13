Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, March 26th. They currently have a $44.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SRG. Boenning Scattergood set a $38.00 price target on shares of Seritage Growth Properties and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seritage Growth Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Seritage Growth Properties stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.33. The company had a trading volume of 148,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,298.67, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.06. Seritage Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $34.07 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $53.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.90 million. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 30.60% and a negative return on equity of 5.50%. sell-side analysts predict that Seritage Growth Properties will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seritage Growth Properties news, insider Edward S. Lampert bought 77,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $2,808,166.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 99,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $4,086,703.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 318,098 shares in the company, valued at $13,038,837.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 78,763 shares of company stock worth $2,848,239 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRG. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 230 wholly-owned properties and 23 joint venture properties totaling over 39 million square feet of space across 49 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

