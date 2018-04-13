Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Centamin (CEY)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY) in a research note published on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.83) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Goldman Sachs reiterated a conviction-buy rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 156 ($2.20) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an outperform rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 181.60 ($2.57).

CEY stock opened at GBX 148.65 ($2.10) on Monday. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of GBX 130.60 ($1.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 193.90 ($2.74).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 22nd.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

