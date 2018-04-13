Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 26th.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RBS. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Macquarie cut Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $7.66. The stock had a trading volume of 409,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $45,294.68, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.32. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $8.74.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 8.98%. analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Scotland Group will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,738,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,499,000 after buying an additional 226,956 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,871,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,181,000 after purchasing an additional 99,009 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,472,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,400 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 16.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,923,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,001,000 after purchasing an additional 278,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,401,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,530,000 after purchasing an additional 647,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

