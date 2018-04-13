RSA Insurance Group’s (LON:RSA) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) in a report published on Wednesday, March 28th.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RSA. Goldman Sachs restated a buy rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BNP Paribas reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 740 ($10.46) price objective on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 710 ($10.04) to GBX 730 ($10.32) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 678 ($9.58) to GBX 669 ($9.46) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase restated an overweight rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 674.08 ($9.53).

Shares of RSA stock opened at GBX 654.20 ($9.25) on Wednesday. RSA Insurance Group has a one year low of GBX 568.50 ($8.04) and a one year high of GBX 672.50 ($9.51).

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported GBX 43.50 ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 37.90 ($0.54) by GBX 5.60 ($0.08). RSA Insurance Group had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of GBX 759.90 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st will be paid a GBX 13 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 1st. This is a positive change from RSA Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $6.60.

In related news, insider Charlotte Heiss sold 9,850 shares of RSA Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 649 ($9.17), for a total value of £63,926.50 ($90,355.48).

About RSA Insurance Group

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

