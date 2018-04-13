RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of RSP Permian from $44.00 to $50.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of RSP Permian in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of RSP Permian in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of RSP Permian in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of RSP Permian in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.28.

Shares of NYSE RSPP opened at $45.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6,997.88, a PE ratio of 55.46, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. RSP Permian has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $47.17.

RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $249.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.71 million. RSP Permian had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 3.07%. sell-side analysts expect that RSP Permian will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Wallace Family Partnership, Lp sold 29,877 shares of RSP Permian stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,272,162.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RSP Permian during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in RSP Permian during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RSP Permian during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in RSP Permian during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in RSP Permian during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RSP Permian Company Profile

RSP Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin of West Texas. It owns interest in contiguous acreage blocks in the core of the Midland Basin primarily in the adjacent counties of Midland, Martin, Andrews, Dawson, Ector, and Glasscock; and in Loving and Winkler counties of the Delaware Basin.

