Rupaya Hits Market Capitalization of $2.35 Million (CRYPTO:RUPX)

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 1:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. During the last seven days, Rupaya has traded 28% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rupaya coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001783 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. Rupaya has a total market cap of $2.35 million and $15,827.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sequence (SEQ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Novacoin (NVC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00045173 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004124 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,299.50 or 3.36569000 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00193420 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003920 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000069 BTC.

EcoCoin (ECO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Rupaya Coin Profile

Rupaya (RUPX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2017. Rupaya’s total supply is 16,850,214 coins. Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rupaya is www.rupayacoin.org. The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rupaya Coin Trading

Rupaya can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is not presently possible to buy Rupaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupaya must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

