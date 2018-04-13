Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, “Rush Enterprises operates the largest network of Peterbilt heavy-duty truck dealerships in North America and John Deere construction equipment dealerships in Texas and Michigan. Their current operations include a network of dealerships located in Texas, California, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico and Michigan. These dealerships provide an integrated, one-stop source for the retail sale of new and used heavy-duty trucks and construction equipment; aftermarket parts, service and body shop facilities; and a wide array of financial services. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on RUSHA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $49.00) on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rush Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $38.74 on Wednesday. Rush Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $55.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,572.61, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. sell-side analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Rush Enterprises announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $35.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,012,000 after purchasing an additional 30,429 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $30,953,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,618,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,227,000 after purchasing an additional 48,762 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,816,000 after purchasing an additional 36,914 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 485,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc is an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services. The Company operates through the Truck Segment, which includes its operation of a regional network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the name Rush Truck Centers. Through its Rush Truck Centers, it offers services, including retail sales of new and used commercial vehicles, aftermarket parts sales, service and repair facilities, financing, leasing and rental, and insurance products.

