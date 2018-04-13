RXi Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXII) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.12

Headlines about RXi Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXII) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. RXi Pharmaceuticals earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 44.3197088178396 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

RXII stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.92. 36,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,790. The stock has a market cap of $8.15, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.13. RXi Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $7.80.

RXi Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($6.02) EPS. sell-side analysts predict that RXi Pharmaceuticals will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of RXi Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd.

About RXi Pharmaceuticals

RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. It develops therapies based on its self-delivering RNAi (sd-rxRNA) platform; and Samcyprone topical immunomodulatory. The company's clinical development programs include RXI-109, an sd-rxRNA compound, which is in Phase II clinical trial for preventing or reducing dermal scarring following scar revision surgery of an existing hypertrophic scar; and in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating retinal scarring, as well as in discovery stage for the treatment of corneal scarring.

