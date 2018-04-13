Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 29th. The brokerage currently has a $137.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.86% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ryanair operates an ultra-low cost, scheduled airline serving short-haul, point-to-point routes largely in Europe from its bases in airports across Europe. The company offers over 1,600 scheduled short-haul flights per day serving airports largely throughout Europe, with a principal fleet of Boeing 737-800 aircraft. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

RYAAY stock opened at $121.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $28,737.19, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.64. Ryanair has a 1-year low of $84.75 and a 1-year high of $127.61.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 20.99%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Ryanair by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,450,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $469,154,000 after purchasing an additional 12,553 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Ryanair by 625.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 350,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,489,000 after purchasing an additional 301,925 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Ryanair by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 297,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,328,000 after purchasing an additional 74,268 shares in the last quarter. AXA acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,271,000. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 39,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc (Ryanair Holdings) is a holding company for Ryanair Limited (Ryanair). Ryanair operates an ultra-low fare, scheduled-passenger airline serving short-haul, point-to-point routes between Ireland, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Morocco and Israel. Ryanair provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food and merchandise.

