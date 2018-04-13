equinet set a €21.00 ($25.93) price target on S&T (ETR:SANT) in a research report released on Wednesday, April 4th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SANT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.00 ($28.40) price objective on shares of S&T and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($22.22) price objective on shares of S&T and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

SANT stock opened at €20.20 ($24.94) on Wednesday. S&T has a twelve month low of €9.93 ($12.26) and a twelve month high of €22.98 ($28.37).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “equinet Analysts Give S&T (ETR:SANT) a €21.00 Price Target” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/s21-00-by-equinet-updated.html.

S&T Company Profile

S&T AG develops, implements, and markets IT hardware, solutions, and services primarily in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Eastern Europe. The company offers devices for workplaces, such as desktops, notebooks, and tablets; external hard disks and fan less devices, as well as peripherals, including monitors and printers; and special solutions for POS comprising checkout systems, self-service terminals, and electronic advertising spaces.

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.