Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Position Cut by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 65,578 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SABR. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Sabre by 87.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 240,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 112,370 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Sabre by 6.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 417,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,881 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sabre by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,663,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sabre by 17.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Sabre by 1.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 426,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter.

SABR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Sabre from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabre from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sabre in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Sabre stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5,856.04, a PE ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Sabre Co. has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $25.01.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.54 million. Sabre had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 53.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.08%.

In other news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 8,869,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $197,526,949.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

