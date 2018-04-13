Safeguard Scientifics (SFE) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Safeguard Scientifics earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the asset manager an impact score of 46.5060893960866 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several analysts have recently commented on SFE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safeguard Scientifics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Safeguard Scientifics in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Safeguard Scientifics in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

SFE stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.82, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Safeguard Scientifics has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $14.40.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The asset manager reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.14. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.07) EPS. research analysts expect that Safeguard Scientifics will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings in Fintech sector. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

