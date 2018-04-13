JPMorgan Chase Reiterates “€100.00” Price Target for Safran (EPA:SAF)

JPMorgan Chase set a €100.00 ($123.46) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a report published on Wednesday, March 28th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SAF. Societe Generale set a €106.00 ($130.86) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($123.46) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($143.21) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS set a €92.00 ($113.58) price target on shares of Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €94.00 ($116.05) price target on shares of Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €96.90 ($119.63).

Shares of Safran stock traded down €0.30 ($0.37) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €88.30 ($109.01). 834,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. Safran has a 1-year low of €67.17 ($82.93) and a 1-year high of €92.36 ($114.02).

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

