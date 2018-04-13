TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) PT Set at $9.00 by Sandler O’Neill

Sandler O’Neill set a $9.00 price target on TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) in a report published on Monday, March 26th. The firm currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TRST. BidaskClub upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on TrustCo Bank Corp NY from $7.25 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, December 4th.

NASDAQ TRST opened at $8.70 on Monday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $828.65, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.04.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $43.54 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a $0.0656 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st.

In related news, Director Gennaro Dennis A. De bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 102,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,064. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JOYN Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the third quarter worth $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the third quarter worth $140,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the third quarter worth $166,000. 61.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

