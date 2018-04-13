Micron Technology (MU) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price upped by Sanford C. Bernstein to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 26th. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo restated a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Micron Technology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Cowen set a $50.00 target price on Micron Technology and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lifted their target price on Micron Technology to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.66.

MU stock opened at $52.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $58,544.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.33. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $63.42.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.27. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 48.27% and a net margin of 38.68%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Bailey sold 3,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $129,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,745,289.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 25,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $1,262,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,199 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,117 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 87.5% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 76.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

