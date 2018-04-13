Range Resources (RRC) Cut to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 26th, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RRC. ValuEngine upgraded Range Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a report on Friday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Range Resources in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Sunday, December 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.04.

Shares of Range Resources stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $14.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,230,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,014,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3,673.41, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.55. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $28.76.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.71 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steffen E. Palko acquired 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.72 per share, with a total value of $500,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,850.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 2,708.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,057,252 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,384 shares during the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,832,571 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $611,304,000 after buying an additional 2,623,957 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Range Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,462,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,579,421 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $61,063,000 after buying an additional 1,272,442 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,369,000. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Range Resources (RRC) Cut to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/sanford-c-bernstein-lowers-range-resources-rrc-to-market-perform-updated-updated.html.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation is an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production of natural gas, NGLs and oil in the United States. It is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located primarily in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.